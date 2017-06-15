Rosie B Poe

Rosie Belle Poe, age 68 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker.

Rosie was born June 22, 1948 in Hamersville, Ohio the daughter of the late Earl Joseph and Naomi Ruth (Phillips) Cox. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Harold Poe in 2008. Mrs. Poe is survived by four children – Jeff and Harold Poe both of Georgetown, Ohio, Anthony Poe and wife Rachel of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Julie Poynter and husband Kevin of Hamersville, Ohio; five grandchildren; three brothers – Bill Cox and wife Jeanette of Georgetown, Ohio, Jim Cox of Georgetown, Ohio and David Lee Cox of Sardinia, Ohio and two sisters – Daisy Sowers of Hamersville, Ohio and Roxanne Cox of Sardinia, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com