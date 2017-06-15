Monard C. Boots, 74 of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Georgetown, OH. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Fent) Boots. Loving father of David (Margie) Boots, Veronica (Greg) Bohnett, Scott (Kim) Boots, and Douglas Boots. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Nancy (Jay) Jacobs. He was a retired electrical engineer from Cinergy and an avid golfer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 4PM to 7PM at Hay Funeral Home and Cremation Center 7312 Beechmont Avenue, 45230.