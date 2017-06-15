Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game

By Wade Linville –

Brown County football was well-represented at this year’s Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association’s annual Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game held at Kings High School, June 8.

This marked the 42nd year for the SWOFCA East/West All-Star Game.

There were three high school seniors of Brown County competing for the East team in the June 8 all-star game, aiding the East to a 23-7 victory over the West.

Representing Western Brown High School was defensive lineman Noah Hill, while representing Fayetteville-Perry High School in the all-star game were wide receiver/defensive back Tyler Kingus and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Garhett Thompson.

Serving as the East team’s head coach for the Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game was Blanchester’s Brandon Sammons.