Clarence E Teal

Clarence Elzie “Butch” Teal, age 74 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Teal was a farmer and an Army Vietnam War veteran. He had a great love of flowers and the Brown County Fair. His greatest honor was being the Grand Marshall of the Brown County Fair in 2013. He was born October 20, ,1942 in Mariemont, Ohio the son of the late Clarence K. and Mary Ella (Goodpaster) Teal.

Butch is survived by one sister – Sue Abernathy of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Charles Teal and wife Lugene of Georgetown, Ohio; two nephews – Chase Teal and wife Amanda of Willow Spring, North Carolina and Andy Teal and wife Jackie of Ripley, Ohio and great nieces and nephews – Emalee, Lilly, Rosie, Gabe and Michael Teal.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Friday. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Milford, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made the the Donor’s Choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com