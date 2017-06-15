6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24

By Wade Linville –

The sixth annual Ravye Williams Memorial Scholarship Three-on-Three Basketball Tournament is set for June 24 at the Ravye Williams Basketball Court next to the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Elementary School.

Sign-ups begin at 8 a.m. And games will start around 9:15 a.m.

Age groups include: 11 and under ($35), 12-14 ($40), 15-18 ($45), and Mens open ($50). Only four players per team.

Proceeds from the event go to the Ravye Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund, a fund used to provide scholarships for RULH students. This year there were 11 $500 scholarships handed out to RULH students from the Ravye Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For more information, contact Jimmy Mitchell at (606) 584-0484 or Carol Sexson at (606) 407-0018.