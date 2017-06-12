Scott J Swearingen

Scott Joseph Swearingen, age 35 of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and formerly of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, June 9, 2017 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. He was a former case Manager for the Sixth District Federal Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Scott was born July 13, 1981 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Pauline Brown Swearingen Yeager of Ripley, Ohio and the late George Donald Swearingen. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Sandy Schubert.

In addition to his mother, Scott is survived by two brothers – Steve Swearingen and Tim Swearingen (Kim), both of Ripley, Ohio; two sisters – Kelly Swearingen and Paula Pfeffer, Both of Ripley; many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. A private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

