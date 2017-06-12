James T Dinser

James Thomas Dinser, born 14 Feb.1944, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday June 5, 2017.

James was preceded by his father Melvin, his mother Mabel Frankes, his sister Janice Ruthruff and his brother Glenn.

He is survived by one sister Theresa Robinson & her husband Richard of Ripley, Ohio, one niece Rachael of Oklahoma City, one nephew Tyler and his wife Ashley, of Clarksville, TN, one great niece and one great nephew.

Memorials may be sent to St. Michael Angel Fund, 300 Market Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Graveside service will be Tuesday, June 13th 11:30AM Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family.