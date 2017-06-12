James P Conrad

James Paul Conrad, age 68 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He worked in commercial construction. Jim was born May 11, 1949 in Florence, Kentucky the son of Betty Jo (Jones) Conrad and the late Orville Franklin Conrad. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Joyce Watson. James Paul Conrad, age 68 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He worked in commercial construction. Jim was born May 11, 1949 in Florence, Kentucky the son of Betty Jo (Jones) Conrad and the late Orville Franklin Conrad. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Joyce Watson.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Conrad is survived by two daughters – Jenise Conrad (Brian Nichols) of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Jill Shaffer and husband Steven of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren – Maya and Ian Shaffer both of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Judy Conrad (Dona Sarno) of Lebanon, Ohio; one brother – Tom Conrad and wife Barb of Mt. Orab, Ohio; Jenny Conrad of Mt. Orab, Ohio; Jeremy New of Carlton, Georgia and several nieces, nephews and friends

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 15, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab Church of Christ Food Pantry, 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.