Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance

By Wade Linville –

This year’s volleyball camps held at Western Brown High School once again proved to be a great success with more than 100 campers in attendance.

“I was very pleased,” Western Brown High School’s head volleyball coach, Carla Fite, said of this year’s turnout to the camps. “We had junior high tallying over 50 campers and had 40 high school campers. We filled all three courts, so I felt it was a very successful camp.”

There were approximately 20 campers attending the instructional camp for girls ages third through sixth held June 1-2.

There were approximately 90 campers in attendance to the camp for girls ranging in ages from seventh to 12th that was held June 5-8.

This marked the 17th straight year Western Brown High School has played host to volleyball camps.

The camps helped to prepare volleyball players from the elementary to high school level prepare for the upcoming fall season, providing fun and learning for all campers.

Not only were campers instructed on the basics of the game, but even the more advanced volleyball players were able to benefit from instruction given by Fite and her assistants.

With members of the Western Brown High School varsity and junior varsity teams present to improve on their skills and help younger players to improve, Fite felt the camps were very beneficial for all those who attend, as well as a lot of fun.