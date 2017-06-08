Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet

Hopkins competes at state meet in long jump –

By Wade Linville –

Eastern High School’s track and cross country running standout Blake Rigdon finished his career as a high school student/athlete by placing among the top 10 Division III runners in the state in the 1,600 meter run.

While competing in the OHSAA Division III Track and Field Championship Meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium last weekend, Rigdon posted a finish time of 4:28.39 in a run that provided him with memories that will last a lifetime.

During his high school career, Rigdon battled through injuries common in the sports of track and cross country, working hard to become the best he could as a distance runner.

Last weekend, Rigdon took to the track with some of the toughest competition he’s faced in his high school career, and to finish 10th in the state among such a skilled group of runners in the mile run was certainly something to be proud of.

For Rigdon, competing in the state track and field championship meet may have marked the end of his high school career, but his time as a competitive distance runner will not end there. Rigdon has committed to continue his career as a track and cross country runner at North Kentucky University, so expect more success from the 2017 Eastern Brown High School graduate in years to come.

Rigdon wasn’t the only Eastern Brown student/athlete to compete in the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Meet.

Junior Madison Hopkins competed in the state meet in the girls long jump, placing 10th in session one with a best jump of 16-07, shy of advancing to the finals.

Rigdon and Hopkins headed to the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Championship Meet after placing in the top four of their events while competing in the Lancaster Regional Meet.

Rigdon placed runner-up in the 1,600 meter run while competing in the Division III Regional Meet at Lancaster, posting a finish time of 4:30.08 which was just four seconds from setting a new school record at Eastern Brown High School. His runner-up finish earned him a berth in the state championship meet.

Hopkins placed third in the girls long jump at the Lancaster Regional Meet with a leap of 16-06.75, earning a berth in the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Meet.