Grace E Fite

Grace Evelyn Fite, of New Vienna, OH. Beloved mother of Cheryl Ann Fite-Hargett of Woodland, CA, Barry Lee (Dara) Fite of New Vienna, OH and Brian (Beth) Fite of Medina, OH.

Mrs. Fite passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Fite; her parents, Edward Henry and Isabelle Phoebe Bohl; eight brothers and four sisters.

Mrs. Fite was an avid gardener. She loved animals and adopted many. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Mrs. Fite was a member of the Red Hat Club and was a volunteer at Clinton Memorial Hospital. She was a member of New Vienna United Methodist Church and was a former Girl Scout leader.

Friends received Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Funeral service Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the funeral home. Burial Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown, OH.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.