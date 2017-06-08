Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors

By Wade Linville –

Kassidy Seigla wrapped up a successful high school fastpitch softball career this spring, and her success would earn her All-District honors.

Seigla was recently named to Ohio’s Southwest District Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division IV First Team of all-stars after serving as the Georgetown Lady G-Men’s top pitcher and ranking among their top hitters for the 2017 spring season.

Seigla swung for 37 hits in 71 at-bats this past season for a .521 batting average.

She also stole 41 bases and scored 29 times.

In 113 innings at the pitcher’s circle, Seigla hurled for 80 strikeouts, recording 11 wins and eight losses.