Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio

By Wade Linville –

After capping off an incredible junior season of high school hoops, Eastern High School’s 6’0” junior post player Mikayla Farris has earned the award for the top two-point field goal percentage in Ohio girls basketball.

Farris recently received her award that was issued by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association for the 2016-17 winter season.

Farris played a significant role in the Eastern Lady Warriors’ success on the court this past winter, aiding her team to a Division III State Semifinal appearance after claiming league, sectional, district, and regional titles; finishing with an impressive overall record of 26-2.

Farris shot 61.6 percent during the regular season and, including post-season tourney play, finished the 2016-17 season with a two-point field goal percentage of 59.9 percent.

Farris will take the court as a senior during the 2017-18 winter season.