Women return to county jail as funds start to run low

By Wayne Gates –

Women have returned to the Brown County Jail.

One wing has been opened up for a capacity of 26 females. Women had been housed in the Butler County Jail for over a year.

The move is part of an effort to control the cost of housing inmates outside the county, which is costing hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

“We have met with all necessary officials and have to an agreement that we will shut Butler County inmate housing down and only maintain additional inmates in Clermont County moving forward,” said Brown County Commissioner Tony Applegate.

Besides 26 women, the Brown County Jail can also hold 42 men. An additional 20 men can be held at the Clermont County Jail at $60.11 per inmate per day.

The problem is that the money is running out. Brown County only has $160,368 left in the account used to pay for inmate housing. In April, the county paid Butler County $11,520 and Clermont County $35,525.01.