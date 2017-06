By Wade Linville –

Spectators gathered along High Street in Mt. Orab Monday morning as they prepared to watch the parade that kicked off the Memorial Day Ceremony held at Green Township-Mt. Orab Cemetery. This marked the 69th year for the Wilson Sroufe VFW Post #9772 Memorial Day Ceremony at the Mt. Orab Cemetery, a chance to honor the men and women of the United States military who have fought for our freedom.