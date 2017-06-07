Georgetown Council takes action on vacant structures

By Martha B. Jacob –

Georgetown Council met in regular session on Thursday, May 25. Councilman Wade Highlander was absent from the meeting. On council’s agenda was a list of three resolutions concerning remediation of unsafe conditions. The three properties listed included a structure located at 332 Home Street, 430 North Main Street and 506 Ohio Street in Georgetown. Owners of each of the locations had received notice from the village, giving them 30 days notice that they had to fix or demolish the properties of the village would oversee fixing the structure or demolishing the structure and place the cost on the owner’s property tax bill.