Timmy Burson, age 30 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Timmy was a graduate of Georgetown High School, a farmer and construction worker. He was born June 26, 1986 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of James and Linda Burson of Georgetown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by two sisters – Katherine and Jamie Burson.

Timmy is survived by two daughters – Megan and Savannah Burson; his parents – James and Linda (Garrison) Burson of Georgetown, Ohio; five brothers – James Burson, Jr., Richard Burson and Roy Burson all of Georgetown, Ohio, William Burson of Fayetteville, Ohio and Edward Burson of Russellville, Ohio and three sisters – Becky Burson of Russellville, Ohio, Mollie Burson of Fayetteville, Ohio and Elizabeth Burson of Russellville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Timmy Burson Family Memorial Fund, 7941 Dayhill Arnheim Road, Georgetown OH 45121.