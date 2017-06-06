John McGee

John “Maggie” McGee of Cold Spring, KY. Beloved husband of 33 years to Melaney McGee; loving father of Julie (Marvin) Beckham of Milford, OH, Sherry (Eric) Cook of Milford, OH and Jennifer (James) Groves of Loveland, OH; caring grandfather of Melissa (Jamie) Gilvin, John (Stephanie) Richardson, Matt (Meghin) Richardson, Erica (Trevor) Handermann, Jacob Cook, Thomas Groves and Ryan Groves; cherished great-grandfather of Jacey, Kyle, Kaiden, Kynlee, Eliott, Sophie, Piper, Paxton, Brynlee and Isaac; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mr. McGee passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ruth McGee; a grandson, Shane Richardson; and a sister, Clara Ruth Spaeth. Mr. McGee was a writer for Bowhunter magazine for 29 years and author of two books. He was an NRA Life Benefactor Member and belonged to Eastern Hills Rod & Gun Club. He also served a tool & die maker apprenticeship at RJ LeBlanc and retire from GE Evendale after 37 years.

Memorial service 7 PM Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Craver-Riggs Funeral Home, 529 Main Street, Milford, OH 45150, where friends received from 5 PM until the time of service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Anderson Hospice of Cincinnati, Inc., c/o Bethesda Foundation, Inc., PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597.

Megie Funeral Home in Mt. Orab is caring for the family.