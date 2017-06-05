Patricia A London

Patricia Ann London, age 80 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Friday, May 26, 2017 at her residence. She worked at the Batavia Nursing Care Center in Batavia, Ohio. Pat was born October 23, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late George Lovell and Lillian Mae (Sunday) Honaker.

Ms. London is survived by one daughter – Tracy Ann Morgan and husband Joseph of Fayetteville, Ohio; two sons – Paul Andrew London and wife Rachel of Goshen, Ohio and David Beau London and wife Chastity of Georgetown, Ohio and five grandchildren – Devin Nicole and Kiley Ann London both of Goshen, Ohio, Makayla Davis and husband Taylor, Isabella Ann and Beau Riley London all of Georgetown, Ohio.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. David Wirth will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes@frontier.com