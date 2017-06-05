Mary J Hall

Mary Jo Hall, age 80 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, June 1, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Mary Jo was born February 27, 1937 in Mt. Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late Eddie V. and Alice (Wilson) Boothby. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Don Hall in 2006, two brothers – Darrell and Roger Boothby and one sister – Kathy Hile.

Mrs. Hall is survived by three children – Karey Hall and wife Becky, Jeffrey Hall and wife Sherry and Kim Strunk and husband Joe all of Mt.Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren – Eddie Hall and wife Nancy of Senoia, Georgia, Trista Fergerson and husband Dustin of Dodge City, Kansas and Karianne Hall, Gage Strunk, Julia Hall and Isabella Hall all of Mt.Orab, Ohio; three great grandchildren – Dax and Kazmera Fergerson and Isaac Hall; two brothers – Carroll Boothby of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Allen Boothby and wife Donna of Williamsburg, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, June 5, 2017 at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt.Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Ave., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

