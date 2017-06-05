Kenneth R Behymer

Kenneth (Kenny) Ray Behymer, 57, of Cumberland, Kentucky passed away on May 16, 2017 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kenny was born in Georgetown, Ohio on September 3rd, 1959 to Kenneth and Dorothy (Hicks) Behymer. He was raised in Ripley, Ohio where he also attended school.

Kenny worked at Frisch’s where he was a server until he retired. He later joined the team at Applebee’s in Maysville, Kentucky as a server/bartender to help pass his time. He made the move to the mountains of Cumberland, Kentucky in 2013.

Kenny attended the Rivers Edge Fellowship Community Church in Cumberland. He gave his life to the Lord there in 2014.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Behymer; mother, Dorothy Hicks Behymer; two brothers, Ralph Kennard and Clyde “Sonny” Kennard, all of Ripley, Ohio.

Kenny is survived by sisters, Tammy Behymer and Judy Brooks of Ripley, Ohio; sister Cathy Behymer Hamm and her spouse Buddy Hamm of Georgetown, Ohio; brother Dr. Lawrence Kennard and his spouse Bettie Kennard of Newport, Tennessee and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A memorial service for Kenny will be held on June 10th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. on the corner of Fourth and Cherry Streets, Ripley, Ohio. A tree planting ceremony will be held and following the service family and friends will gather at the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 230 N. 2nd Street Ripley, Ohio for food and to share memories.