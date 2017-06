Western Brown High School’s senior track and field star, Brianna Pack, will continue her career as a student/athlete on the collegiate level at Northern Kentucky University. Pack has been a standout in track and field throwing events at Western Brown High School. A signing ceremony was held for Pack on May 20 at Western Brown High School. Front row, from the left, are Brenda Pack, Brianna Pack, and Bill Pack; back, Western Brown High School Athletic Director Tim Cook.