It’s official! Western Brown High School baseball standout, Joe Sams, will continue his career as a student/athlete on the collegiate level at Marietta College. A signing ceremony was held for Sams at Western Brown High School on May 20 with coaches, family, friends, and Western Brown Athletic Director Tim Cook present. Front row, from the left, are Lori Sams (mother), Joe Sams, and Joey Sams (father); back row, Western Brown Athletic Director Tim Cook and Emma Sams (sister).