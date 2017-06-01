WBHS to host youth boys basketball camp

The Western Brown High School boys basketball program will be holding their 2017 youth camp June 19-22 at the Western Brown High School.

Camp will begin each day at 8 a.m. and will end at 12:30 p.m.

The camp is for boys entering grades fourth through ninth for the 2017-2018 school year.

The cost of camp is $60 per camper.

Campers will learn many different skills and drills used to better themselves as teammates and basketball players throughout the week.

Campers will learn to work together on a team in five-on-five games as well as honing their individual skills in one-on-one games and stations. Prizes will be given for winners of these events.

Registration forms can be found on the Western Brown High School website.

Campers can also register at the door on June 19. Registration forms and payment can be mailed to: Boys Basketball, Western Brown High School 476 W. Main St. Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Checks are to be made payable to WESTERN BROWN SIXTH MAN CLUB. Camp is open to boys from all areas grades fourth through ninth.