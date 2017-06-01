WBHS to hold girls youth basketball camp

The Western Brown High School Girls Basketball Program will be holding its 2017 youth camp June 19-22 at the Western Brown High School.

Camp will begin each day at 8 a.m. and will end at 12:30 p.m. for girls entering grades fourth through ninth for the 2017-2018 school year.

The cost of camp is $60 per camper.

Campers will learn many different skills and drills used to better themselves as teammates and basketball players throughout the week. Campers will learn to work together on a team in five-on-five games, as well as honing their individual skills in one-on-one games and stations. Prizes will be given for winners of these events.

Registration forms can be found on the Western Brown High School website. Campers can also register at the door on June 19.

Registration forms and payment can be mailed to: Girls Basketball, Western Brown High School 476 W. Main St. Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Checks are to be made payable to WESTERN BROWN SIXTH MAN CLUB.

Contact Andrew Gill at 937-515-2387 or Greg Foster at 513-404-2720 with any questions.