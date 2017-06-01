Robert P Lesko

Robert Paul Lesko, age 79 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Hospice Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a retired Project Manager and Supervisor for AT&T and Fishel Company and a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Lesko was born June 7, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late John and Mary (Pullum) Lesko. Robert Paul Lesko, age 79 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Hospice Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a retired Project Manager and Supervisor for AT&T and Fishel Company and a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Lesko was born June 7, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late John and Mary (Pullum) Lesko.

Mr. Lesko is survived by his loving wife of twelve years – Beverley Lesko; two children – Michelle Santo of Carlisle, Ohio and Michael Lesko of Franklin, Ohio; two step-children – Vicki Deatley of New Richmond, Ohio and Kenneth Strader of Seneca, South Carolina; three grandchildren; one sister – Ruth Ann Beaman of Houston, Texas; two brothers – Richard Lesko and David Lesko, both of Beavercreek, Ohio.

Following cremation, there will be no services. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com