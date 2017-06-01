James Ratliff age 81 of Winchester, passed away Tuesday May 30, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born December 9, 1935 in Mason County, KY the son of the late Earlie and Lula (Moore) Ratliff. He was a farmer. James graduated from Decatur High School. He was also a member of the FHA County Committee for many years, the OH Purebred Cattlemen’s Association, OH Holstein Association and the Panhandle Bowling League. James Ratliff age 81 of Winchester, passed away Tuesday May 30, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born December 9, 1935 in Mason County, KY the son of the late Earlie and Lula (Moore) Ratliff. He was a farmer. James graduated from Decatur High School. He was also a member of the FHA County Committee for many years, the OH Purebred Cattlemen’s Association, OH Holstein Association and the Panhandle Bowling League.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Nadean in 2016, sister and brother-in-law Willa and Wallace Hall and sister-in-law Betty Ratliff.

He is survived by 3 sons; Tim Ratliff and wife Betty Jo, Greg Ratliff and wife Wray Jean, Jeff Ratliff and wife Susan all of Winchester, 1 brother; David Ratliff of Sardinia, 9 grandchildren; Brian Ratliff, April (Jason Bissantz), Blake (Amanda), Erin (Jeremy Meranda), Justin (Megan), Nathan (Kaylin), Trey (Chelsea), Carly & Kayla (Ryne), 6 great grandchildren; Austin, Braxton, Aubree, Bailey, Ava & Tripp, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 3, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Bob Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Friends and Families may sign James' online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.