Eastern’s Rigdon, Hopkins are STATE BOUND

By Wade Linville –

Eastern Brown High School senior Blake Rigdon and junior Madison Hopkins headed to the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Championship Meet after placing in the top four of their events while competing in the Lancaster Regional Meet.

Rigdon placed runner-up in the 1,600 meter run while competing in the Division III Regional Meet at Lancaster, posting a finish time of 4:30.08 which was just four seconds from setting a new school record at Eastern Brown High School. His runner-up finish earned him a berth in the state championship meet.

Hopkins placed third in the girls long jump at the Lancaster Regional Meet with a leap of 16-06.75, earning a berth in the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Meet that was set to take place June 2-3 at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.