Russellville hires new Village Clerk

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Russellville Village Council met May 9 and Councilman Don Salisbury made the motion to hire Sarah Scott as the new village clerk. The motion was seconded by Council member Billy Kilgore, according to the village minutes.

Upon taking a vote, all five council members voted yes to hire Scott at a salary of $9,000 a year with no benefits.

Scott is a resident of Ash Ridge and brings a great deal of enthusiasm to the position.

“I’ve been working with Kathryn McElroy for several weeks now, learning the do’s and don’ts of the job,” Scott said. “She has been filling in helping the village out after the former clerk left….