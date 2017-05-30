Russellville Council approves purchase of two ambulances

By Martha B. Jacob –

Russellville Village Council met in regular session on Tuesday, May 9 with a full council including Billy Kilgore, Marty Paeltz, Terry Rocky Don Salisbury and Paula Neu, as well as Mayor Ricky Steele.

Following the hiring of new village clerk, Sarah Scott, it was business as usual, according to the unapproved minutes from the meeting.

Actions taken included accepting a request from former village clerk Debbie Parker to have her name taken off a First State Bank credit card, used by the village.

Parker had recently received a bill on the card in the amount of….