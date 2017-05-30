Armstrong sentenced to twenty years on child porn possession charges

By Wayne Gates –

A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to child porn possession charges on May 15 and received twenty years in prison.

Brian Armstrong was charged in September of last year with nearly 300 counts regarding the collection and possession of child pornography.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen this amount of charges in an indictment,” said Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin at the time the charges were filed.

Armstrong pleaded guilty to four counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. He received a five year sentence from Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler for each count. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Gusweiler also ordered that all electronic devices belonging to Armstrong be destroyed and designated Armstrong a Tier II Sex Offender….