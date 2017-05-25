Thirteen charged by Brown Co. Grand Jury

By Wayne Gates –

Thirteen people were recently indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury.

Wayne Jones, Jr., 43 of Hamersville, is charged with Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a first degree felony, and Possession of Marijuana and two counts of Trafficking in Marijuana, all third degree felonies.

He is also charged with two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, both fourth degree felonies, and one fifth degree felony count of Trafficking in Marijuana.

In addition, Grand Jurors found that the following property is contraband or represents proceeds derived from the commission of the offenses in the indictment: ten cars, three motorcycles, a boat, various electronic equipment, two bows and 32 guns of various types.

Erin Jones, 42 of Hamersville, is charged with….