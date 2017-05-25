SHAC awards baseball all-stars

Eastern baseball team awarded SHAC Div. I championship trophy –

By Wade Linville –

A long-time tradition carried on May 22 as the Southern Hills Conference played host to its annual Spring Sports Awards Banquet. This year’s banquet was held at Peebles High School with SHAC Commissioner Michelle Gleim emceeing for the evening.

Among those receiving awards were this year’s SHAC baseball league champion teams and runner-ups, all-conference baseball players, the baseball coach of the year, and the baseball player of the year.

In SHAC Division I, it was the Eastern Warriors taking home the league championship trophy after finishing their regular season on top in SHAC big school division standings with record of 11-2.

Eastern’s Steve Goetz received the SHAC Baseball Coach of the Year Award after heading his team to a league title.

In SHAC Division II, the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets and the Fairfield Lions shared in the league title with conference records of 9-4.

Fayetteville-Perry Tay Call took home the SHAC Baseball Player of the Year Award.

Taking home All-SHAC Baseball awards were: Ethan Battson (Eastern), Tay Call (Fayetteville-Perry), Brandon Cornell (West Union), Clay Davis (Fayetteville-Perry), Cody Gragg (Fairfield), Traeton Hamilton (Whiteoak), Brieen Hess (Lynchburg-Clay), Calder Holton (Eastern), Janson Kramer (West Union), Bryant Lung (North Adams), Austin Parks (North Adams), Kevin Schmid (Eastern), Zak Smyth (Fayetteville-Perry), Colton Thornburg (Manchester), Klay Walker (Fairfield), Josh Wolfe (Lynchburg-Clay), Trever Yeager (Whiteoak), Bryan Young (Manchester), and Elijah Young (North Adams).

SHAC BASEBALL DIVISION I

1. Eastern 11-2

2. Lynchburg-Clay 8-4

3. West Union 5-8

4. Peebles 4-8

5. Ripley 0-11

SHAC BASEBALL DIVISION II

1. Fayetteville-Perry 9-4

1. Fairfield 9-4

2. North Adams 7-6

3. Whiteoak 6-7

4. Manchester 5-8