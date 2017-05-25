SBAAC awards baseball, softball, boys track and field First Team all-stars

Lady Broncos take home 5th consecutive league championship trophy with freshman Barnes earning Player of Year honors –

By Wade Linville –

Another season of Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference spring sports is in the books, and what better way to cap off the 2016-17 school year by handing out awards to this year’s SBAAC league champion teams and First Team all-stars? That’s exactly what took place on Tuesday, May 23 at Hamersville School, as the SBAAC played host to its annual Spring Sports Awards Banquet.

In SBAAC high school softball for the 2017 spring season, the Western Brown Lady Broncos finished with a perfect league record of 10-0 to claim the SBAAC American Division title for the fifth straight year.

Western Brown freshman Sydni Barnes took home the SBAAC American Division Softball Player of the Year Award, while Blaine Wallace received the SBAAC American Division Softball Coach of the Year Award.

“Obviously, you can’t win this award unless you have some very good players,” Blaine Wallace said during the May 23 banquet while crediting his players for their accomplishments this spring.

Among those taking home American Division Softball First Team awards were Western Brown’s Sydni Barnes, Liz Hadley, Tessa Pinkerton, Mary Sizer, and Lexi Wallace.

Earning American Division Second Team honors in softball were Western Brown’s Hannah Bolender and Jade Jones.

It was the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats capturing this year’s SBAAC National Division Softball Title with a 10-0 league record.

Williamsburg’s Carly Wagers took home the National Division Softball Player of the Year Award, while Williamsburg’s Rick Healey received the National Division Coach of the Year Award.

Among those earning spots on the National Division First Team of softball all-stars were Georgetown’s Kassidy Seigla, Corrin Keplinger, and Isabelle Elliott.

Earning SBAAC National Division Second Team softball honors were Georgetown’s Destiny Barnes and Caylee Graham.

In SBAAC high school baseball for the 2017 spring season, the New Richmond Lions claimed the SBAAC American Division title with a 8-2 league record. New Richmond junior Lane Flamm took home the SBAAC American Division Baseball Player of the Year Award, while New Richmond’s Brian Benzinger took home the SBAAC American Division Baseball Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team Baseball awards were: Eli Crall (Western Brown, 12), Zade Richardson (New Richmond, 11), Layton Hicks (New Richmond, 9), Lane Flamm (New Richmond, 11), Mathew Cox (New Richmond, 11), Brett Benzinger (New Richmond, 11), Sam Edwards (Goshen, 12), Collin Sammons (Batavia, 12), Zach Newcomb (Batavia, 12), Payton Lenhardt (Batavia, 12), Brandon Frey (Batavia, 12), Austin Price (Amelia, 10), Justin Haught (Amelia, 12), Bailey Bravo (Amelia, 10) and Norwood seniors Mark Foster and Austin Reno.

Earning a spot on the SBAAC American Division Second Team of baseball all-stars was Western Brown senior Logan Nickell.

In SBAAC National Division baseball, the team of Blanchester won the league crown with a 9-1 record. Blanchester senior Jared Monhollen took home the SBAAC National Division Baseball Player of the Year Award, while Blanchester’s Aaron Lawson took home the league’s Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards in baseball were: Nate Bogan (Williamsburg, 11), Jonathan Strickland (Georgetown, 11), Stephen Randolph (Clermont Northeastern, 12), Blake King (Clermont Northeastern, 9), Gavin Hickey (Clermont Northeastern, 10), Jacob Carlier (Clermont Northeastern, 12), Jacksson Waialae (Blanchester, 10), Robert Rausch (Blanchester, 12), Jared Monhollen (Blanchester, 12), Gavin Creighton (Blanchester, 12), Brant Bandow (Blanchester, 11), Dylan Whisman (Bethel-Tate, 11), Jake Stolz (Bethel-Tate, 12), Griffin Reinert (Bethel-Tate, 10), John Day (Bethel-Tate, 10), Andrew Smith (Williamsburg, 12) and Dominic Ruwe (Felicity-Franklin, 12).

Earning a spot on the SBAAC National Division Second Team of baseball all-stars was Georgetown senior Christian Linville.

In SBAAC American Division boys track and field, the New Richmond Lions claimed the league title. Norwood’s Ollohjuwon Wellington took home the American Division Runner of the Year Award, while Goshen’s Andrew Arnold received the American Division Field Person of the Year Award.

New Richmond’s Patrick Burke took home the American Division Coach of the Year Award.

Among those earning spots on the SBAAC American Division First Team of boys track and field all-stars were Western Brown’s Wyatt Fischer, Gabe O’Hara, and Hunter O’Hara.

Earning spots on the American Division Second Team were Western Brown’s Rob Conaty, Zach Craig, Jacob Haggerty, Chance Moore, and Wesley O’Hara.

It was Blanchester capturing the SBAAC National Division title in boys track and field. Bethel-Tate’s Jackson Coates received the National Division Runner of the Year Award, while Blanchester’s Joey Holcomb received the National Division Field Person of the Year Award. Blanchester’s Tony Blevins was named the league’s Track Coach of the Year.

Receiving National Division First Team track and field awards were Georgetown’s Tanner Householder and Logan Doss.

Among those earning spots on the SBAAC National Division Second Team were Georgetown’s Chris Dietrick, Tanner Ellis, and Finn Tomlin.

For SBAAC spring tennis and girls track and field all-stars, be on the lookout for the June 1 edition of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee.