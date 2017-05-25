Rose M Crone

Rose Marie Crone, 101, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away on May, 22, 2017 surrounded by her family. Rose Marie Crone, 101, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away on May, 22, 2017 surrounded by her family.

She was a retired school teacher, loved by her students and respected as an educator. Rose Marie was a faithful member of Jehovah’s Witness for over 30 years, and enjoyed sharing her faith with others. She loved gardening, quilting, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Mary Jane) Crone of San Diego, CA, Patrick (Debbie) Crone of Fayetteville, OH, Daniel (Kathy) Crone of Fayetteville, OH, Victoria (Randy) Stegner of Amhurst, NY, and Stephanie (Harry) Harvill of Fayetteville, OH; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Randall, Alex, Zachary, Lila, Lowell, Christopher, Allen, and Brian; four great-grandchildren. Rose Marie was preceded in death by her husband, George Crone; parents, John and Mary Veit.

A memorial service will be held at 7pm on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1224 OH-133, Blanchester, OH 45107.