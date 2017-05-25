FP School Board changes millage funding formula

By Martha B. Jacob –

In its efforts to generate the funds to make badly needed improvements to its buildings, members of the Fayetteville-Perry Local School district has found a way of doing it without going back to the voters in the district to foot the bill.

The board held a public hearing May 17, (which was advertised for two weeks in the paper) regarding the conversion of 2 mills of inside millage from current expense use to permanent improvement use.

Only five people showed up for the hearing but every detail of the plan was discussed at length by board treasurer JoAnna Carraher and Bradley Ruwe, the districts attorney with Dinsmore and Shohl, LLP in Cincinnati.

According to Carraher, the board does not need to go to the voters to move the funds, but wants to be completely transparent with its voters…