Local athletes advance to track and field regionals

Lady Warriors place runner-up in SE District Div. III –

By Wade Linville –

Ohio’s high school district track and field tournaments wrapped up last week, and there were some talented athletes from high schools in Brown County to earn a berth in the regional tournaments after placing in the top four in district tourney competition.

Fayetteville-Perry sophomore Cecilia placed third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:33.62 at the Southwest District Division III Championship Meet held at New Richmond High School that wrapped up May 20, earning a berth in the OHSAA Division III, Region 12 Track and Field Tournament at Troy.

Georgetown freshman Madison Moore placed runner-up in the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 51.83 while competing in the Division III District Meet at New Richmond, earning a berth in the Troy Regional Tournament.

The Georgetown girls 4×200 meter relay team made up of senior Lexi Drake, freshman Allyson McHenry, freshman Hailey Gregory, and freshman Hannah Gregory ran for a third place district finish with a time of 1:55.26 to advance to the regional tourney.

The Georgetown girls 4×800 meter relay team consisting of freshman Kati Colwell, sophomore Laura Wood, senior Karrington Ecker, and freshman Madison Moore placed fourth at the district tourney with a time of 11:52.85 to earn a berth in the Troy Regional.

Georgetown senior Tanner Householder placed runner-up in the Southwest District Division III Track and Field Tournament in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.93 to advance to the Troy Regional.

Householder ran for the district title in the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 42.00.

Georgetown’s 4×100 meter relay team made up of sophomore Emerson Cahall, Householder, senior Chris Dietrick, and junior Logan Doss ran for a fourth place finish with a time of 47.29 to qualify for the Region 12 tourney.

Georgetown’s 4×800 meter relay team (Cahall, Householder, sophomore Finn Tomlin, and sophomore Tanner Ellis) ran for a fourth place district finish with a time of 9:11.78 to qualify for the regional meet.

Dietrick qualified for the regional meet in the pole vault event after placing runner-up in the district meet by topping the bat at 10-06.

Georgetown junior Logan Doss placed fourth in the district in the long jump event with a leap of 19-11 to qualify for the regional meet.

Fayetteville senior Andy Smith placed runner-up in the district in the shot put event with a toss of 36-09 to qualify for the regional meet.

In the Southeast District Division III Track and Field Meet at Southeastern there were some athletes of Eastern Brown High School to qualify for the regional meet at Lancaster.

Eastern junior Cassidy Staggs placed runner-up in the district in the 100 meter hurdle race with a time of 16.88, earning a berth in the Region 11 tourney.

Staggs claimed the district title in the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 48.34 to qualify for the regional tourney.

Eastern junior Madison Hopkins finished runner-up in the district in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.10 to earn a berth in the Lancaster Regional.

Hopkins also qualified for the regional meet in the 200 meter dash, placing third in the district meet with a time of 26.97.

Hopkins placed runner-up in the district in the long jump with a leap of 17-01.25, qualifying for the regional tourney in that event, as well.

Eastern Brown’s 4×200 meter girls relay team made up of Staggs, freshman Emily Fannin, freshman Juanita Frost, and senior Jensen Sowers placed third in the district with a time of 1:52.70 to advance to the regional meet.

The Eastern Brown girls 4×400 meter relay team (Sowers, Fannin, Staggs, and Hopkins) ran for a first place district finish with a time of 4:20.06 to qualify for the regional meet.

Eastern senior Blake Rigdon placed runner-up in the 1,600 meter run at the Southeastern District Meet with a time of 4:36.46 to earn a berth in the regional meet.

Rigdon also advanced to the regional meet in the 3,200 meter run, placing third in the district tourney with a time of 10:10.21.

Eastern Brown junior Mikayla Farris threw for a third place finish in the discus event at the Southeast District Division III Meet at Southeastern with a distance of 113-00, qualifying for the Lancaster Regional Tournament.

Farris also qualified for the regional meet in the shot put event, placing fourth in the district tourney with a personal best throw of 34-00.

With a runner-up overall finish, the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors advanced as a team to the Lancaster Regional Meet, while the Eastern Warriors placed seventh of 18 teams in the district tourney.

Western Brown senior Brianna Pack threw for a fourth place finish in the shot put event with a toss of 35-10.25 while competing at the OHSAA Southwest District Division I Track and Field Tournament at Mason High School, qualifying for the regional meet.