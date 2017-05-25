  • News Democrat
Lady Warriors cap off season as SE District Div. III runner-up

Members of the 2017 Eastern High School varsity softball team pose with their Southeast District Division III Runner-up Trophy at Unioto High School on May 20.

The Eastern Lady Warriors have reached the end of another successful season of high school softball.
After finishing runner-up in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference big school division with a 10-3 record in conference play and capturing a Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament title, the No. 3 seed Lady Warriors upset No. 2 seed Gallia Academy 8-4 to advance to the district finals. In the district finals, the Lady Warriors faced a very talented No. 1 seeded Wheelersburg squad to suffer a 14-1 loss, capping off their 2017 softball campaign as a SE District Division III runner-up.
It’s been a season to remember for the young Eastern softball team headed by coach Harold Dorsey, a team in which the majority of its key players return next year.
The Lady Warriors finished their 2017 softball campaign with an overall record of 17-6.
Members of the 2017 Eastern High School varsity softball team included seniors Payton Dorsey and Rheanna Newman; juniors Brittney Koewler and Whitney Broughton; sophomores Allison Malott, Andrea Edmisten, Emily Bradford, Morgan Tracy, and Sydni King; and freshmen Jayden Koehler, Kameron Tomlin, Madilynn Murphy, Madison McKenzie, Maggie Dorsey, and Taylor Dotson.

