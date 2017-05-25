Impressive post-season tourney run reaches end for Lady Rockets

By Wade Linville –

An impressive post-season tournament run reached an end for the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets on May 20 at Eaton High School as they fell to Riverside in the Southwest District Division IV championship game by a score of 11-5 to finish as district runner-up.

The Lady Rockets finished their regular season as runner-ups in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference small school division with a conference record of 8-5 before entering sectional tournament play as the No. 7 seed.

The Lady Rockets started off their run to a sectional title by upsetting No. 2 seed Georgetown 12-5, and followed up with a 19-0 round two sectional tourney win over No. 9 seed Middletown Christian in a bout that ended in the fifth inning by mercy rule.

The Lady Rockets then upset No. 3 seed Cincinnati Christian School 22-1 in a five-inning bout to earn a berth in the district finals where they faced Wheelersburg.

The Lady Rockets finished their 2017 softball campaign with an overall record of 14-8, a team that loses only one starter to graduation – outfielder/pitcher Taylor Cornett.

Other members of the 2017 Fayetteville-Perry district runner-up varsity softball team include juniors Rachel Laney, Paige Vilvens, Gabby Jones, Ashley Reed, and Allie Elmore; sophomores Cassidy Robinson, Kasey Wallace, and Tori Rice; and freshmen Alyssa Robinson, Breanna Fay, Isabelle Wiederhold, Lexi Dericks, Taryn Smucker, and Zoe Vilvens.