Thousands visit Traveling Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall

By Martha B. Jacob –

More than 300 people attended the opening ceremony at the Brown County H.E.R.O. Tribute’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial traveling Wall.

Some missed out on the opening comments due to the threat of rain, but for those who ventured out on Thursday, May 11, heard from Chaplain Bill Graybill, Keith Maupin, Rep. Brad Wenstrup and the mayor of Georgetown, Dale Cahall.

Cahall only spoke a few minutes to the crowd, but his words were about the Vietnam War, its generation and the courage of all who gave their lives for their country.