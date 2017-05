By Martha B. Jacob –

The first of eight scheduled meetings for the Regional Economic Development Strategies 2025 was held at the Ripley Library on May 9 and was attended by approximately 35 area residents.

The purpose of the meeting was to invite and encourage the southern villages in Brown County to join forces with the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Strategic Plan, according to moderator of the meeting Bob Hendrickson, former publisher/editor of the Maysville Ledger.