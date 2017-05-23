Road and bridge work planned in county

By Wayne Gates –

The Ohio Department of Transportation is expected to spend nearly $29 million on road and bridge projects in Brown County over the next four years.

ODOT plans to spend $2.3 billion statewide this construction season.

The information is contained in the department’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which lines out projects for each district and county in the state for the next state fiscal years.

The largest single project on the drawing board in Brown County is the replacement of the bridge over White Oak Creek on State Route 125 west of Georgetown. That project is set to begin in 2019 and will cost $7,500,000.