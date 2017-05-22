Margaret G Newkirk , of Bethel, after 95 years of life, love and service to her family and friends and church, Margaret G. Newkirk has gone to rest with her maker. She departed this life on May 17, 2017 at the age of 95 years, 2 months and 3 days.

Margaret was born March 14, 1922 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Margaret Skevnozski and Eugene Stein. She had one sister, Rose Wenker, deceased, and one brother, Eugene Joseph Stein. Also one step-brother, Michael Weiterschan, deceased, and two step-sisters, Pauline Ogden and Eva Van Winkle, both deceased. The family moved to New Harmony, Ohio when Margaret was 6 years old and she attended New Harmony Mount Orab schools.

Margaret married Hubert Wesley Newkirk on January 2nd, 1946. To this union two children were born: Cheryl Lynn Bryan & Ronald Wesley (Brenda) Newkirk. She was a caring step-mother to Hubert’s two daughters, Alberta Jean Densford and Donna Mae Stamm. Hubert proceeded Margaret in death on October 16th, 1982. Margaret leaves 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that have been very special and good to her. She was a member of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene.

Visitation is planned for Monday May 22, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 50 East Water Street, Bethel, Ohio. Services will follow the visitation Monday at 1:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow the services at Tate Township Cemetery in Bethel, Ohio. www.ecnurre.com