Linda M. Lawson (Day) age 63, of Pacific, Missouri, formerly of Ripley, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017.

She was born August 26, 1953 to Woodrow W. Day and Betty Ann Day (Lightner) in Ripley, Ohio.

She was survived by long time friend Rick Strausbaugh of Pacific, Missouri, one son Brandon E. Strausbaugh and wife Ellen of Pacific, Missouri. Three grandchildren Justice, Dillon and Brooklyn Strausbaugh. One sister Brenda Medley of Carlisle, KY. Two brothers Woody Day of Flemingsburg, KY and Ronnie Day of Flemingsburg, KY and Ronnie Day (Rachel Fussnecker) of West Union, Ohio. One half sister Rosetta Day of Cincinnati. Several aunts, uncles, neices, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one half sister Debbie Kemmiter.