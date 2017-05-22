Gregory R Dunn

Gregory Ray Dunn, 57, left this earth on May 17th, 2017 leaving his wife, Bernadette (Sciarra) and daughter Meagan to carry on his life mission to make everyone laugh. Gregg was born July 15th, 1959 to Rebecca J. Dunn (Schadle) and Hollis M. Dunn.

After graduating Georgetown High School, Gregg proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force. During his service Gregg received numerous decorations, merits and commendations. Gregg was employed with Sonoco Prods as a Maintenance Planner where his fellow co-workers say he will be dearly missed.

More recently Gregg was deeply involved with the Cincinnati Chapter USSVI, Submarine Vets, where he served as the Base Commander. Gregg is preceed in his death by father Hollis, mother Rebecca, step-father Kenneth Schadle, brothers Timothy and David Dunn, step-brother David and step-sister Evelyn Schadle.

Gregg is survived by his brothers Chris, wife Kim and Steven, step-brothers Jimmy, wife Laura, Gail, wife Kim and step-sister Amy Schadle, Sister and Brother-in-law Mike and Beth Reuscher. Additionally, Gregg leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Gregg’s memorial service, with full miltary honors, was held May 21st, Mt Healthy, Ohio. In his last act of kindness he donated his organs and his remains were cremated.

Donations in Gregg’s name can be made to American Diabetics Foundation. “Rest your oars sailor, we have the watch”.