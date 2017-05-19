Wesley A Cooper, age 84 of Decatur, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at his residence. He was born Feb 20, 1933 in New Haven, CT, the son of the late Wesley A Cooper Sr and Ethel (Libby) Cooper. He was a home builder and an US Navy veteran during the Korean Conflict. Wesley A Cooper, age 84 of Decatur, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at his residence. He was born Feb 20, 1933 in New Haven, CT, the son of the late Wesley A Cooper Sr and Ethel (Libby) Cooper. He was a home builder and an US Navy veteran during the Korean Conflict.

Wesley is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Cooper of Decatur, 1 son; Christopher Cooper and wife Melissa of Milford, 2 daughters; Diana Erhart and husband Jim of Bethel, Jennifer Cooper of Russellville and 3 grandchildren.

Following cremation, there will be a private service at the convenience of the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.