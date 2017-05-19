Sandra L Haitz Wesley A Cooper Everette F Donell Lady Broncos move to SW District Div. II finals Lady Rockets top Cincy Christian 22-1 to earn berth in district finals Lady Warriors head to SE District Div. III finals with win over Gallia SW District Track and Field Tourney action gets underway Russell E Conn Robert T Fisher Philip L Paeltz David Beals Gregory A Smith II William G Mullinnix Patricia Ogden Brittany Stykes remembered by friends and family 2018 county budget could be cut by up to ten percent Georgetown Police Chief updates council Over 40 vendors, crafters at 2017 Annual Craft Show Cropper’s time as GHS girls basketball coach expected to end after 21 years at the helm Barnes’ perfect game and big hits lead Lady Broncos to round one sectional win Broncos advance in sectional play with win over Mt. Healthy Kenny B Williams Stephen E Marcum Christopher J Lovett Brandon M Traylor Gaslight renovations set to begin Ripley students view mock crash at school ‘Angela’s Curbside Cuisine’ taking area by storm Fisher sentenced to 17 years for child porn possession Fundraiser for Russellville 200th Celebration May 6 Warriors claim SHAC Div. I title in ‘run rule’ fashion Vilvens’ grand slam caps off Lady Rockets’ win over G’town Rockets lead SHAC Div. II at 9-4 WBHS dedicates new softball press box Rodney E Berry Charles D Rice Jr Erma D Painter Alma Cordes Ronald D Latham Some Georgetown School staff members will be armed this fall Local Democrats host Jerry Springer at dinner Chamber of Commerce discusses development Gerald P Morel Lady Broncos capture softball program’s 5th straight SBAAC American Division title Warriors on top in SHAC Division I standings Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Three million dollar jail expansion planned Higginsport enforcing speed with camera Unemployment rate falls in county, southern Ohio Varnau not restricted from talking online about Goldson case Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell Fire strikes Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church Grant Days 2017 attractions Man accused of sex crime, giving pot to kids Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Three sentenced in common pleas court John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games DeWine meets with local officials Eastern Superintendent praises students accomplishments during board meeting Local author’s story appears in new book Four sentenced in common pleas court Three to run for Municipal Judge
Sandra Lee Haitz, age 70 of Cherry Grove, Ohio, died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at her residence.  She was a hairdresser and owner of her own salon, “The Hair Parlor”, in Mt. Carmel, Ohio for over thirty years.  She was a member of St. Thomas Moore Church in Withamsville, Ohio.  Mrs. Haitz was born April 18, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late James and Lucille (Hamlin) Phelps. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Katie Dunn and Joyce Kurt; one brother – James Phelps, Jr..
Mrs. Haitz is survived by her loving husband of fifty-one years – Rodney Haitz; one daughter – Lisa Jenkins (Jeff) of New Richmond, Ohio; one son – Shawn Haitz of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren – Zach Haitz, Brady Jenkins and Travis Jenkins; two sisters – Brenda Burke (Rick) of Owensville, Ohio and Karen Grossnickle of Milford, Ohio; one brother – Dave Phelps (Michelle) of Blanchester, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, May 22, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant.  Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Monday at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley.  Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.
