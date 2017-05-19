Sandra L Haitz

Sandra Lee Haitz, age 70 of Cherry Grove, Ohio, died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at her residence. She was a hairdresser and owner of her own salon, “The Hair Parlor”, in Mt. Carmel, Ohio for over thirty years. She was a member of St. Thomas Moore Church in Withamsville, Ohio. Mrs. Haitz was born April 18, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late James and Lucille (Hamlin) Phelps. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Katie Dunn and Joyce Kurt; one brother – James Phelps, Jr.. Sandra Lee Haitz, age 70 of Cherry Grove, Ohio, died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at her residence. She was a hairdresser and owner of her own salon, “The Hair Parlor”, in Mt. Carmel, Ohio for over thirty years. She was a member of St. Thomas Moore Church in Withamsville, Ohio. Mrs. Haitz was born April 18, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late James and Lucille (Hamlin) Phelps. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Katie Dunn and Joyce Kurt; one brother – James Phelps, Jr..

Mrs. Haitz is survived by her loving husband of fifty-one years – Rodney Haitz; one daughter – Lisa Jenkins (Jeff) of New Richmond, Ohio; one son – Shawn Haitz of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren – Zach Haitz, Brady Jenkins and Travis Jenkins; two sisters – Brenda Burke (Rick) of Owensville, Ohio and Karen Grossnickle of Milford, Ohio; one brother – Dave Phelps (Michelle) of Blanchester, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, May 22, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Monday at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.