Everette F. Donell was born August 7, 1949 in Willis Branch, West Virginia. The son of Troy and Hazel Donell, loving husband of Barbara (nee Young) Donell. Dear father of Scott Donell, Bryan Donell and Kim Donell-Golden. Grandfather of Carly Keeton, Nathaniel Golden, Gunnar Donell, Matthew Donell and Faith Golden. Brother of Harry Donell and Gaye Stowell. Preceded in death by brother, Larry Donell and sister, Wanda McKinny. Frank, a resident of Hamersville, passed away on May 17, 2017 at the age of 67. He retired from General Motors in 1987 and was the owner and operator of BJ’s Lake and Restaurant in Hamersville, Ohio. Frank served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Visitation from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, May 21, 2017 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel. Funeral 10:00 AM, Monday, May 22, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel. If desired memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Foundation. www.ecnurre.com