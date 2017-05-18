SW District Track and Field Tourney action gets underway

By Wade Linville –

Southwest District Division III Track and Field Tournament action got underway at New Richmond High School on Tuesday, May 16.

Track teams of Georgetown, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, and Fayetteville-Perry high schools in Brown County entered the district tourney on Tuesday at New Richmond with high hopes of earning advancing to the regional meet.

Taking place on Tuesday were the preliminaries for some events while the finals were held for other events.

Among Georgetown’s top performers of the day was senior Tanner Householder, who won the preliminary races in the 110 meter hurdles (16.96) and the 300 meter hurdles (43.18) to earn a berth in the district finals in both events.

During Georgetown High School’s Spring Sports Awards Banquet on May 17, Householder received the award as the G-Men’s track and field points leader for the season.

Ripley senior Dalton Moran qualified for the district finals in the 100 meter dash after running for an eighth place finish with a time of 12.10 in the preliminaries held on Tuesday.

Georgetown sophomore Finn Tomlin advanced to the district finals in the 400 meter dash after placing seventh in the preliminary races on Tuesday with a time of 55.49.

Georgetown’s 4×100 meter relay team made up of sophomore Emerson Cahall, Householder, senior Chris Dietrick, and junior Logan Doss advanced to the district finals after placing fourth in the preliminary race on Tuesday with a finish time of 47.74.

Ripley’s 4×200 meter relay team consisting of Moran, freshman Clinton Barkley, junior Chris Reuss, and junior Josiah Staggs advanced to the district finals after placing fifth in Tuesday’s preliminaries with a time of 1:40.22.

Ripley’s 4×400 meter relay team (Barkley, Staggs, Reuss, and Cary Wright) placed eighth in the preliminaries on Tuesday with a time of 3:52.65, advancing to the district finals.

The district finals were held for the Division III 4×800 meter relays on Tuesday, and placing fourth overall to earn a berth in the regional tourney was the Georgetown relay team made up of Cahall, Householder, Tomlin, and sophomore Tanner Ellis.

The Southwest District Division II and Division III Track and Field Tournament at New Richmond was scheduled to wrap up on Saturday, May 20.