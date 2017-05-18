Lady Rockets top Cincy Christian 22-1 to earn berth in district finals



By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets entered this year’s Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament as the No. 7 seed with an overall record of 8-7 at the time of the tournament draw, but the skilled softball team of Fayetteville seem to have hit their peak at the perfect time. The Lady Rockets started off sectional tournament play by upsetting the No. 2 seed Georgetown Lady G-Men 12-5.

In round two of sectional tournament play, the Lady Rockets had no trouble taking care of business to claim a 19-0 win over No. 9 seed Middletown Christian on May 11.

Coming off their May 11 win, the Lady Rockets geared up to face No. 3 seed Cincinnati Christian School, and who would have guessed that it the Fayetteville win would come in such dominating fashion. The Lady Rockets rolled to a 22-1 victory to upset Cincinnati Christian in a post season tournament bout that ended in five innings by mercy rule at Indian Hill High School.

The Lady Rockets held a14-7 overall record after Tuesday’s win over Cincinnati Christian School and were scheduled to face Riverside in the Southwest District Division IV finals at Eaton High School on May 20.

Riverside entered sectional tournament play as a No. 3 seed. Leading up to Saturday’s district bout against Fayetteville, Riverside had claimed tourney wins over No. 15 seed Fairlawn (19-0 in five innings) and No. 9 seed Ansonia (5-4 in eight innings).